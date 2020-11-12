FORNEY, Texas — Pending funding and right-of-way acquisition, the Texas Department of Transportation projects a let date in the Spring of 2025 for an estimated $85 million widening project on Farm-to-Market (FM) 741.
The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting for the project on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. at http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/FM741.
The project proposes widening 7.7 miles of FM 741, from U.S. Highway 175 in Crandall to Monitor Boulevard in Forney, from the existing two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway.
The project also calls for the widening of the existing right-of-way, which varies from 70 to 100 feet, to a variation of 120 and 140 feet.
"The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional ROW and potentially displace one residence and one non-residential structure," according to TxDOT. "The total proposed ROW area is 30.7 acres."
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the project is not currently funded. Once funded and the right-of-way has been acquired, along with other per-construction requirements, the project is expected to let in the Spring of 2025. The estimated total construction cost for the project is $85 million and is anticipated that construction would last approximately three years.
The virtual public meeting will provide a video presentation on the proposed road improvements, additional information on the projects scope, other exhibits and materials, and will open the project for public comment by mail, email, or voicemail. Public comment will be open until Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
For more information on the virtual public meeting, see the public notice, here.
See the proposed schematics for the project below:
Roll_1 From US 175 to North of Venner Circle
Roll_2 North of Venner Circle to North of FM 2757
Roll_3 North of FM 2757 to North of County Woods Rd
Roll_4 North of County Woods Rd to North of Sunnybrook Dr
Roll_5 North of Sunnybrook Dr to North of IH 20
Roll_6 North of IH 20 to North of Golden Meadow LN