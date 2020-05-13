FORNEY, Texas — Two free testing sites will be established in the coming days in Forney and Kaufman, according to state and local officials.
Appointments must be made before attending either testing site and those wishing to be tested should meet CDC, state, and local guidelines for testing.
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, and Friday, May 15, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be conducting COVID-19 testing at the Kaufman Central Fire Station, located at 301 South Madison. For more information or to register, visit https://txcovidtest.org/ or call (512) 883-2400.
eTrueNorth, in partnership with state and local officials, will be establishing a drive-thru test site at the Walmart Supercenter in Forney, located at 802 East U.S. Highway 80.
This location will be testing every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. through the month of May. Testing may be extended into June.
The testing is available to those who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and other with symptoms of COVID-19 or at high risk, at no cost to the individual, according to the City of Forney.
Those wishing to be tested at the Forney site should register through eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen for eligibility, or by calling (800) 635-8611. You must bring your confirmation and valid ID to the testing site at the time of your appointment, must wear a mask, and must remain in your vehicle.
For more details on the Forney testing site, visit https://www.forneytx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5031/COVID-19-Testing-Site