TERRELL, Texas — With the COVID-19 vaccination HUB in Terrell established and drilled, county and local officials are now awaiting an allocation of vaccines from the state.
"Vaccines are expected to arrive the week of February 1st and will be made available to those registered, beginning with groups 1A and 1B, as soon as they are received," read a statement from Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards' office this morning.
"The plan for the operations is to have the capacity of vaccinating 2,000 people per week," Richards stated in that email to local officials last week. "The rules require that the HUB is open to anyone, not just Kaufman County residents."
This morning, local officials announced the registration system to begin the vaccination process was online and available at: https://forms.gle/rdpzmQViCJgEhJAG9. Or, if the registration link does not work or is updated, visit the county's website, KaufmanCounty.net, for additional information.
In cooperation with the Trinity Valley Community College, the HUB will be located at the college's Health Science Center located at 1551 State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell, formerly the location of the Renaissance Hospital.
Richards says that as more vaccines become available, there will likely be a need for additional HUB sites to be established in the county. And, he says, as additional information is available, it will be released.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, at this time, only individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while the state remains in limited supply. As additional supply becomes available, those in Phases 1C and 2 will be under consideration. Phase 3 will be under consideration once their is a broad supply of the vaccine.
Those in 1A and 1B can receive a vaccination at any provider or HUB location in the state. For a list of all vaccine HUB providers, visit the TxDSHS' website, here.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit TxDSHS' website, here.