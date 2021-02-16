KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A number of warming stations and shelters have opened throughout Kaufman County and the surrounding areas to assist residents affected by power outages amid a continued winter storm surge.
A number of school districts have also announced school closures over the next several days. For a complete list of those delays or closures, click here.
In addition to area residents being asked to conserve power, and as outages continue across the state, residents are now also being asked to conserve water due to the concern for additional power outages at water treatment facilities or major line breaks throughout the distribution system.
Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Department ordered the deployment of the National Guard to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities in assisting those in need to one of 135 local warming centers established across the state. Abbott had previously issued a disaster declaration in all 254 Texas counties.
Additionally deployed were 3,300 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and patrol vehicles statewide to events in areas adversely affected by winter weather; six Winter Weather Packages consisting of 90 personnel, 28 High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles, 1 Field Light Ambulance, and four wreckers; 585 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel, 531 4x4 vehicles, 50 UAS, one aircraft, and nine K9 teams; 83 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel, six Motor Graders, and 58 4x4 vehicles; 2,314 Texas Department of Transportation personnel, 695 snowplows, 188 loaders, 55 Motor Graders and 757 4x4 vehicles; and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force including one AMBUS and one Ambulance Strike Team and four Severe Weather Packages consisting of one Task Force Leader, one MIST, one AMBUS and one Ambulance Strike Team each on stand-by.
The list below, which is not inclusive of all available warming centers or shelters, has been compiled by area emergency management coordinators and first responders. Note, warming centers are locations where individuals can go to get warm from the cold and may have places to plug and charge small devices. Warming centers are typically not considered shelters with overnight sleeping accommodations. Those going to shelters are also typically responsible for their own personal necessities including bedding, food, and personal hygiene products. Contact the individual locations for more specific details.
Additionally, those visiting warming centers or shelters are asked to follow social distancing guidelines or to check with the individual locations for additional restrictions. Some locations may require a COVID-19 screening prior to entry.
- Forney Police Department lobby, located at 110 Justice Center Drive, is open as a WARMING CENTER. There is a public restroom and there is a limited number of outlets to plug in devices.
- Terrell Police Headquarters' Rosenbaum Room, at 1100 State Highway 34, Terrell, TX 75160. Open until 8 p.m. as a WARMING CENTER.
- C-Life Church, located at 204 FM 1641 in Forney, is open as a WARMING CENTER. This location has also indicated they are willing to serve as an OVERNIGHT SHELTER.
- Ables Springs Fire Station, located at 30000 FM 429 North, has indicated they are available as a WARMING CENTER and OVERNIGHT SHELTER. Enter through the back door into the community room.
- First Baptist Church Forney, located at 1003 College Ave in Forney, is available as a WARMING CENTER from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- First Baptist Church Kaufman, located at 2000 West Fair Street in Kaufman, is available as a WARMING CENTER and an OVERNIGHT SHELTER. Contact ahead for shelter availability.
- First Christian Church Terrell, located at 405 North Adelaide St. in Terrell, is available as a WARMING CENTER and an OVERNIGHT SHELTER. Enter the Charles E. Mull Family Center from Brin Street.
- Epic Life Church, located at 646 N Rockwall St in Terrell, is open until 9 p.m. as a WARMING CENTER.
- Rockwall and Brin Church of Christ is open February 16 until 8 p.m. as a WARMING CENTER.
- C-Life Church Kaufman, located at 2918 US 175 Kaufman, is available as a WARMING CENTER.
- C-Life Church Sunnyvale, located at 610 East U.S. Highway 80 in Sunnyvale, is available as a WARMING CENTER.
- C-Life Church Rockwall, located at 1950 Alpha Dr. in Rockwall, is available as a WARMING CENTER.
- City of Mesquite's Evans Recreation Center, located at 1116 Hillcrest Street in Mesquite, is open as a WARMING CENTER until 6 p.m. No pets allowed.
- Rowlett Bowl-a-Rama, located at 5021 Lakeview Pkwy in Rowlett, is available as a WARMING CENTER. No pets allowed.
- McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, located at 1371 West Farm-to-Market (FM) 550, is available as a WARMING CENTER.
- Heath City Hall, located at 200 Laurence Drive in Heath, is available as a WARMING CENTER.
Additionally, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating a Warming Center map, here.