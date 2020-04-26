KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman County woman was airlifted to an area hospital after reportedly being trampled by a bull, according to firefighters.
At approximately 12:20 p.m., the College Mound Fire Department was called to assist a woman who had been trampled by a bull in the area of Shara Lane — north of State Highway 243 and west of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 in eastern Kaufman County.
Arriving units found the woman conscious but in extreme pain, according to the College Mound Fire Department.
"Due to the nature of the injury and the location approximately 1/2mi off the road, a Careflite helicopter was requested for transport," stated the department. "The woman was safely packaged and transported to a Dallas trauma center for further evaluation and treatment."