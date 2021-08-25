KEMP, Texas — The City of Kemp has announced Ernesto Zepeda as the police department's new chief of police.
Zepeda, according to the City of Kemp, was raised locally and graduated from Kaufman High School. Shortly after graduation, he entered the police academy and has since served 20 years in law enforcement.
"He's an experienced officer, police motorcycle officer instructor, and criminal investigator, and brings 20 years of law enforcement experience within our own county where he served as Sergeant of the Criminal Investigation Division, Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division, Lieutenant, and finally Captain," according to the city.
"Chief Zepeda will continue improving the functions of our Police Department while leading the charge in keeping our community and citizens safe."