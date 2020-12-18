FORNEY, Texas — Eight North Forney High School athletes made prior verbal commitments and handshakes official by signing their respective national letters of intent on National Signing Day, Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
"North Forney High School’s Class of 2021 has no shortage of incredible athletes," read a statement from Forney ISD. "With many still left to make commitments, today we celebrated 8 athletes who have made the decision to compete beyond high school."
The North Forney High School student athletes who signed on National Signing Day include Kameron Allen, Roderick Brown Jr., Antorius Hambric, Akanimo Asuquo, Ty'Rondric Collins, Jayla Moore, Bailey Willoughby, and Brianna Acosta.
Three of the athletes will travel at least 1,100 miles or more for their college commitment. Brown will travel nearly 1,600 miles to play football at West Point Academy, Collins will travel more than 1,200 miles to play football at the University of Nevada, and Allen will travel more than 1,100 miles to play football at Michigan State University.
Hambric committed to football at Lamar University, Asuquo committed to football at Northern Illinois University, Moore committed to basketball at McPherson College, Willoughby committed to softball at Paris Junior College, and Acosta committed to softball at Butler College.
"We are so proud of each athlete and look forward to keeping up with their progress after graduation," stated the district.