FORNEY, Texas — The Falcons offense was able to get off to a fast start on Friday night as North Forney took the opening possession 76 yards for the first points of the night. The scoring drive was capped off with a touchdown when junior quarterback Mike Phillips found junior wide receiver Tylan Crochett on a 24-yard fade pass in the end zone.
Greenville scored the next two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter. With just a couple of minutes remaining before halftime the Falcons defense came up with a huge turnover when sophomore defensive back Isaiah Mayfield came down with an interception that was tipped into the air.
The turnover gave the North Forney offense a chance to tie things up before halftime. After starting the drive just inside Lions territory, the Falcons methodically moved the ball all the way down inside the 5 yard line before senior running back Demarques Taylor punched it in on the ground from 2 yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half.
Unfortunately, North Forney couldn’t scratch across anymore points the rest of the night. Greenville scored on the opening possession of the second half and later tacked on a field goal to take a 24-14 lead that continued until time expired.
A late controversial call sealed the Falcons fate as they believed that they successfully recovered a fumble on a Lions punt return but to most everyone’s disbelief the ball was allowed to stay with Greenville.
With the district loss North Forney moves to 1-8 on the season with their last game coming up at City Bank Stadium on Thursday night against the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.