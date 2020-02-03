FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced the new state classifications, regions and districts on Monday, February 3.
The UIL classified both Forney High School and North Forney High School into 5A classification and created two districts, one for football and another for all other sports, that FHS and NFHS will compete in for the next two years.
The UIL placed FHS and NFHS in District 8-5A for football.
Football District 8-5A
- CORSICANA
- CRANDALL
- ENNIS
- FORNEY
- GREENVILLE
- NORTH FORNEY
- ROYSE CITY
- SULPHUR SPRINGS
The UIL placed both high schools in District 13-5A for all other sports.
District 13 5-A
- CRANDALL
- HIGHLAND PARK
- FORNEY
- GREENVILLE
- POTEET
- NORTH FORNEY
- ROYSE CITY
- WEST MESQUITE
The UIL reclassifies all schools every two years based on the enrollment of each high school. The next time the UIL will reclassify all high schools will be in 2022.