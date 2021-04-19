Forney, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — Forney ISD recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the District’s new Aquatic Center which will be located next to Rhodes Intermediate School and Jackson Middle School on Ranch Road in Forney. The new aquatic center will be a training swim and dive center that will also be open to the general public during non-school times and events.
The Forney ISD Board of Trustees and the coaches and student team members of the Forney ISD Swim and Dive Team did the honors for the groundbreaking ceremony which was held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
The aquatic center will have a total 15 total swimlanes with 11 of those lanes having a width of 12 feet and a depth of seven feet. The center will also include two diving platforms. In addition, the aquatic center will also have four additional lanes at a depth of four feet.
Forney ISD has formed a partnership with Metroplex Aquatics to manage the facility. As a result, Metroplex Aquatics will welcome club swim teams as well as provide swimming lesson programs to the Forney community. Both North Forney High and Forney High Swim teams will be able to practice each day as well as host small competitions.
The Forney ISD Swim and Dive program began in 2008. The team’s coach, Jason Thompson, took over the program in 2017. Between North Forney and Forney High athletes, the teams have won nine district championships and a dozen second place finishes. The team has had a state qualifier every year for the past four years and state finalists the last two years. Forney ISD has definitely developed into a powerhouse swim and dive program. In addition, student-athletes from the swim and dive team have received multiple academic all-state awards, a National All-American recognition and two academic all-americans.
For more information about the Forney Independent School District, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.