FORNEY, Texas — Registration for the Forney Youth Football League's football and cheer squads is open until June 19, 2021, according to the league.
Registration is open to all incoming kindergarten through 6th grade students.
The league will have 3 divisions this season; K-2, 3-4, and 5-6.
Official team practices are expected to begin the week of July 22, 2021, and possibly earlier depending on coach's preference. Games are scheduled to begin August 28, 2021.
A birth certificate is required for registration and physicals must be submitted prior to first practice.
To register, or for more information, visit the Forney Youth Football LEague's website at http://forneyyouthfootball.sportssignup.com/site/
If you are interested in coaching a football or cheer team, or if you have any questions, email the league at ForneyYouthFootballLeague@gmail.com or send a direct message through the league's Facebook Page, here.