FORNEY, Texas — The North Forney High School Falcons (8-1, 5-1) defeated the Royse City Bulldogs on Thursday night, 43-14, to close out their district play. The Falcons will move to the first round of the playoffs with a Friday-night, Bi-District matchup against Denison.
North Forney and Royse City each scored once in the first quarter of play with the Falcons scoring on a 5-yard-rush from quarterback Jacob Acuna — one of two carrying touchdowns from the QB on the night.
The Falcons were uncontested in the second quarter with North Forney's Ty Collins rushing for a 27-yard touchdown, Jermaine Oakley hustling in a 3-yard touchdown, and Acuna scrabbling for a 26-yard keeper.
The Falcons went into the half with a 29-7 lead.
In the third quarter, Collins hammered in a 1-yard touchdown, the Bulldogs answered with a touchdown of their own, and Acuna connected in the air with Kam Allen for a 13-yard receiving touchdown to end the scoring on the match, 43-14.
Acuna would throw for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Collins amassed 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Falcons. Oakley accounted for 95 of the Falcons 325 rushing yards and one touchdown. Luke Kee also tacked on another 10 yards. In receiving, Allen accumulated 93 yards and a touchdown, Kristian Aricheta received for 29 yards, and Collyn Shipley for 11.
The Falcons and Bulldogs, both top-ranked 5A teams in the DFW-area, will face contenders next week in the playoffs. North Forney is scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. in their Bi-District matchup against Denison at City Bank Stadium on Friday.