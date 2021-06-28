FORNEY, Texas — Site work is underway at the Forney Independent School District's new Aquatic Center, the team confirmed Sunday, and the pool has been ordered.
The district officially broke ground at the site on April 13, 2021, and previously, in February, announced a $0-facility-management agreement which would open the facility to the community through community engagement opportunities.
At last check, the Aquatic Center, which will located next to Rhodes Intermediate School and Jackson Middle School on Ranch Road, is expected to be completed in October 2021, the district previously stated.
The aquatic center will have a total 15 total swim lanes with 11 of those lanes having a width of 12 feet and a depth of seven feet, according to the district. The remaining four lanes will have a depth of four feet. The center will also feature to diving platforms.
Community engagement opportunities will be made available through a $0 partnership between the district and Metroplex Aquatics, which will manage the facility.
"As a result, Metroplex Aquatics will welcome club swim teams as well as provide swimming lesson programs to the Forney community," stated the district. "Both North Forney High and Forney High Swim teams will be able to practice each day as well as host small competitions."
While the district's Swim and Dive Team program began in 2008, now-Coach Jason Thompson took over in 2017 — developing a powerhouse program.
North Forney High School and Forney High School Swim and Dive Team athletes have accumulated nine district championships, a dozen second place finishes, numerous academic all-state awards, two academic All-Americans, and a National All-American recognition.
The past four years, the Swim and Dive Team has produced a state qualifier and has had state finalists the past two years.
Thompson was also named the district coach of the year.
"It's going to take our program to the next level," Thompson told inForney.com in November, after the board approved of the facilities construction.
"An indoor swim facility here in Forney allows our teams to practice year round even when it is very cold," North Forney Girls Varsity Swim Captain Emily Hough also told inForney.com, at that time. "Having both morning and afternoon groups together for each practice will allow our team to bond and ultimately become more competitive."