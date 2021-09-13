FORNEY, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Tigers defeated the Forney High School Jackrabbits, 34-13, at home on Thursday night.
The Jackrabbits started the scoring at City Bank Stadium on a 12-play, 79-yard drive with just under 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Quarterback Jake White snuck in a 3-yard run to finalize the drive.
The Tigers responded midway through the second quarter, scoring six points on a 15-play, 41-yard drive.
Forney contested on their next possession on a 13-play, 75-yard drive — this one closed out with Jon'Richard Washington rushing for a 4-yard touchdown.
Following another Forney possession and a muffed punt, the Texarkana Tigers equalized the scoring just before halftime on a 7-play, 24-yard drive.
Forney remained scoreless in the second half while the Tigers scored another 21 points — ending in a Tiger 34-13 victory.
Forney accumulated 200 total yards on the night with 107 passing yards and 93 rushing.
White threw for the 107 yards and rushed for 17 and a touchdown. Washington led the rushing with 59 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Pruitt also rushed for 17 yards.
Andrew Gafford led receiving with 39 yards, Zachary Fuller with 26, Ashton Ford with 18, Washington with 15, and Alijah Merkson with 9.
Next Friday night, September 17, 2021, the Jackrabbits take on cross-town rivals North Forney High School at City Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m.