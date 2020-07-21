FORNEY, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced this morning a modified UIL activities calendar and modified COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines.
The changes, which are set to take effect August 1, 2020, primarily impact districts in larger, higher-populated metro areas, according to UIL.
"This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule," read a press release from UIL Tuesday morning.
"These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state," continued the release.
“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” stated UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”
"Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons," read the release.
Locally, the Forney Independent School District confirmed to inForney.com they have begun the process of rescheduling games and events based on the latest guidance.
The modified schedule is found below:
The UIL also released the COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines for the 2020-21 school year, which include guidance for face coverings, general operations and protocols for individuals confirmed or exposed to COVID-19, and more, can be found here.
The TEA previously released their guidance for the 2020-21 school year, here.