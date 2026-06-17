Forney Police Continue Search for Suspect Following Vehicle Burglary Investigation

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department has concluded its active search for a suspect involved in an alleged vehicle burglary that prompted a heavy law enforcement presence in the Windmill Farms community and along the Highway 80 corridor on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.Officers were initially dispat...

Forney Police Continue Search for Suspect Following Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Search Operation Concludes in Windmill Farms Area

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department has concluded its active search for a suspect involved in an alleged vehicle burglary that prompted a heavy law enforcement presence in the Windmill Farms community and along the Highway 80 corridor on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area following reports of an individual fleeing the scene of an alleged vehicle burglary. The incident triggered a coordinated search effort involving the Forney Police Department, with tactical assistance provided by the Kaufman County Constables and the Terrell Police Department.

Suspect Identified; Charges Pending

While the suspect successfully evaded capture during the initial search, police officials confirmed late Tuesday night that they have identified the individual. Authorities are currently working to file formal charges and secure a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male with dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, and blue and black athletic shoes.

Public Safety Reminders

Following the search, the Forney Police Department issued a statement thanking their law enforcement partners for their assistance in securing the area. While the immediate active search has concluded, police are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Residents who may have information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Forney Police Department immediately. Officials previously urged those who do not live in the immediate vicinity of Windmill Farms to avoid the area during the search to allow officers to conduct their work without obstruction.

This is a developing story. As the Forney Police Department moves forward with filing charges, inForney.com will provide updates as they become available. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.