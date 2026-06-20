Forney’s Retail Renaissance: New Dining, Shopping, and Education Projects Reshape the Gateway Corridor

Forney continues to cement its status as one of North Texas’s fastest-growing hubs. As new dirt turns and steel rises, residents are seeing a significant transformation of the Gateway corridor. From long-awaited retail staples to essential educational infrastructure, here is the latest on the projec...

Forney’s Retail Renaissance: New Dining, Shopping, and Education Projects Reshape the Gateway Corridor

Forney continues to cement its status as one of North Texas’s fastest-growing hubs. As new dirt turns and steel rises, residents are seeing a significant transformation of the Gateway corridor. From long-awaited retail staples to essential educational infrastructure, here is the latest on the projects shaping our community’s future.

The Villages at Gateway: A New Destination for Dining and Retail

The Villages at Gateway is quickly becoming the premier retail destination for our area. We are excited to confirm that Chipotle Mexican Grill is officially joining the lineup. Located at 1970 Gateway Blvd, Suite 100, the restaurant will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space. With a $300,000 investment for tenant finish-out, construction is slated to begin on November 16, 2026, with a grand opening targeted for March 30, 2027.

This news follows the recent opening of Five Below at 11610 E. U.S. Highway 80, which is already serving residents with its wide array of affordable tech, toys, and home goods.

Major Expansion: Dick’s Sporting Goods Ground-Up Project

The retail momentum doesn't stop there. A massive new 60,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods is set for construction at 11630 E. US Hwy 80. With a $5,000,000 investment, this ground-up project is strategically positioned directly across from the new H-E-B and adjacent to the future Target site. Construction is scheduled to run from November 30, 2026, to June 3, 2027.

Growth Brings Infrastructure and Education Needs

While the influx of retail jobs and tax revenue is a win for Forney, the rapid development brings a natural focus on infrastructure. As these retail corridors intensify, traffic management remains a top priority for city planners to ensure that our roads can handle the increased volume of shoppers and commuters.

Supporting this residential growth, Forney ISD is nearing the finish line on a new elementary school. Strategically located to serve the families moving into the expanding western reaches of the district, this state-of-the-art campus features modern collaborative classrooms, enhanced security, and dedicated facilities for music and physical education. The project is currently in its final phase, with crews putting the finishing touches on landscaping and parking areas ahead of the upcoming school year.

Development Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill: 3,000 SF | Opening March 2027

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 60,000 SF | Opening June 2027

Forney ISD Elementary: Nearing completion to support enrollment growth

As Forney continues to grow, inForney.com will remain on the front lines, providing updates on construction milestones and what these projects mean for our local economy and daily commutes. Stay tuned for further updates on the Gateway corridor!