INFORNEY LEGAL NEWS - Will a 50/50 Week-On/Week-Off Custody Schedule Work in Kaufman County Courts?

INFORNEY INTERVIEW: Will a 50/50 Week-On/Week-Off Custody Schedule Work in Kaufman County Courts?

FORNEY, TX — For most parents facing a divorce or child custody dispute in Kaufman County, the future is filled with immediate, heavy anxieties. Will I get enough quality time with my child? How will they manage their school routines, sports, and friends? Lately, there has been a lot of buzz in Forney, Terrell, and Kaufman surrounding the "50/50" week-on/week-off custody plan. On paper, it sounds perfectly fair. But how does it actually play out when you step inside a Kaufman County courtroom?

To get clarity, InForney sat down with Robert Guest, Founding Partner at Guest & Gray—the largest and highest-rated local law firm in Kaufman County—to separate internet myth from legal reality.

InForney: Robert, let's start with the basics. A lot of parents we talk to believe that a 50/50 split is the legal starting point in Texas. Is that true?

Robert Guest: It is a major misconception floating around the internet that Texas law automatically favors a 50/50 custody split. It does not.

Under Texas Family Code Section 153.131, the law presumes that parents should be named Joint Managing Conservators (JMCs). However, a lot of parents come to us assuming that being named JMCs means an automatic 50/50 physical time split. In reality, the standard baseline for Texas courts is still the Standard Possession Order (SPO). The SPO typically grants one parent primary physical custody, while the other parent receives the 1st, 3rd, and 5th weekends of the month, along with designated holidays and extended summer periods.

In Kaufman County, you don’t just need any family lawyer; you need a support system that understands the local landscape. You have to intentionally build a strategic, evidence-backed case to show a judge why an equal-time split is truly in the best interest of your children. To get a week-on/week-off schedule, you either need both parents to agree to it in a customized parenting plan, or you have to prove to a judge that deviating from the standard rule is necessary.

InForney: If a parent wants to fight for a week-on/week-off schedule, what factors do local judges look at? When does it actually work?

Robert Guest: A 50/50 schedule can be an incredible asset for a family transitioning post-divorce, but it requires the right environment to succeed. Kaufman County family court judges will closely evaluate several highly practical factors:

Geographic Proximity (The School District Factor): This is the most critical hurdle. If one parent lives in Forney ISD and the other lives in Terrell ISD or Kaufman ISD, a week-on/week-off schedule during the school year becomes a logistical nightmare. The court will not approve a schedule that forces a child to endure an hour-long commute to school every other week. To make 50/50 work, parents generally need to live within the same school district or immediate geographic area.

High-Level Co-Parenting Communication: Week-on/week-off custody requires a massive amount of coordination. Homework assignments, sports gear, doctor appointments, and behavioral expectations must seamlessly transfer from one household to the next every seven days. If your communication with your ex is volatile, a 50/50 split can inadvertently expose your children to constant, weekly conflict.

The Child’s Age and Routine: Infants and toddlers generally require shorter, more frequent contact periods with both parents to establish secure attachments. Alternating full weeks away from a primary caregiver is often too disruptive for very young children. Kaufman County courts are far more likely to grant a 50/50 schedule for school-aged children and teenagers who can handle the longer stretches between houses.

InForney: We hear a lot about out-of-town lawyers coming in from Dallas telling clients that getting a 50/50 schedule is a breeze. Why do equal-time requests sometimes get denied here?

Robert Guest: It’s easy for an automated online tool or an out-of-town "suitcase lawyer" from Dallas to tell you that a 50/50 schedule is simple to get. But then you walk into a Kaufman County courtroom unprepared and learn the hard way that while the state laws are the same, the way they are applied locally is very different. Kaufman County Family Court is very different from Dallas.

Judges look at your historical track record. If one parent has historically handled 90% of the doctor visits, parent-teacher conferences, and bedtime routines, the court will hesitate to instantly upend that stability for the sake of an arbitrary 50/50 mathematical split. Furthermore, if there is any history of family violence, substance abuse, or extreme alienation, the court will firmly reject an equal-time arrangement to prioritize the physical and emotional safety of the child.

Here is a quick look at how the court weighs these decisions:

Are both parents living in the same school district?

Are there shared historical involvement in daily routines?

Does one parent historically handling 90% of parenting?

School-aged children or teenagers?

Infants or toddlers needing shorter, frequent routines?

Use of low-conflict, transparent communication?

A history of volatile arguments, abuse, or alienation?

InForney: If a parent truly believes a week-on/week-off schedule is what’s best for their child, how should they position their case?

Robert Guest: You cannot leave your presentation to chance. You must demonstrate to the court that your life is intentionally structured to support it. I always tell parents to focus on three things:

Establish Dynamic Proximity: If you haven’t secured post-separation housing yet, prioritize finding a home close to the other parent and within the child’s current school district. Document Your Involvement: Keep clean, objective, day-to-day logs of your active involvement—coaching sports, attending school events, and maintaining medical records. Utilize Co-Parenting Apps: Propose using structured communication tools like OurFamilyWizard or TalkingParents to demonstrate your commitment to low-conflict, transparent scheduling.

As a local firm, our team at Guest & Gray knows exactly how local judges view these unique custody arrangements. We don't use cookie-cutter templates because your family’s future isn't a form to be filled out.

InForney: For parents reading this who are stressed about their upcoming custody battles, what is your final piece of advice?

Robert Guest: Navigating a child custody dispute or a complex divorce in Kaufman County requires more than just knowing the law. It requires an advocate who knows these specific local courts, understands our community, and has a proven track record of protecting families right here. You’ve already taken the hardest step by looking for answers. Let’s take the next step together. Don't leave your custody schedule to chance.

Parents looking to protect their children's future can contact the team at Guest & Gray today at (972) 564-4644 or visit their Family Law Hub to schedule a free, confidential strategy session.Guest & Gray(972) 564-4644Family Law Hub



Guest and Gray is the official law firm of InForney