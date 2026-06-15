Kaufman County to Host Public Hearings on Proposed Outer Loop Project

Kaufman County and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are inviting residents to provide input on the proposed Kaufman County Outer Loop, a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve regional connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion across the DFW Metroplex.The proposed Oute...

Kaufman County to Host Public Hearings on Proposed Outer Loop Project

Kaufman County and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are inviting residents to provide input on the proposed Kaufman County Outer Loop, a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve regional connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion across the DFW Metroplex.

What This Means for Residents

The proposed Outer Loop represents a significant effort to enhance transportation access throughout Kaufman County. As the region continues to experience rapid growth, this project is intended to streamline travel and reduce bottlenecks in increasingly busy urban corridors. Residents are encouraged to participate in the upcoming hearings to review the preferred alignment of the loop, examine completed environmental studies, and discuss the project's potential impact on their commutes and local infrastructure.

How to Participate

Kaufman County is offering two ways for the public to review project materials and submit commentary:

In-Person Hearing: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Terrell Recreation Outreach Center, located at 100 W. Brin St., Terrell, TX 75160.

Virtual Hearing: A pre-recorded video presentation will be available online starting Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Residents can access the portal at kaufmanouterloop.com.

Please note that the virtual hearing is not a live event and may be viewed at the user's convenience. The online portal will remain active until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Both the in-person and virtual options feature identical information, ensuring all residents have equitable access to the planning materials.

Next Steps

Following the public comment period, officials will review community feedback as they finalize the project's environmental and design phases. Residents who are unable to attend the in-person meeting are strongly encouraged to utilize the virtual platform to ensure their voices are heard during this critical stage of the planning process.