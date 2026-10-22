Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Deputy Killed, Officer Injured During Warrant Service

Published: October 22, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Deputy Killed, Officer Injured During Warrant Service

On the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2026, a routine warrant service in Van Zandt County escalated into a fatal confrontation. At approximately 10:00 P.M., deputies from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Canton Police Department at a residence located in the 4300 block of Stat...

Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Deputy Killed, Officer Injured During Warrant Service

Incident Overview

On the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2026, a routine warrant service in Van Zandt County escalated into a fatal confrontation. At approximately 10:00 P.M., deputies from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Canton Police Department at a residence located in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, situated just south of the City of Canton.

The Confrontation

The operation was initiated to apprehend a suspect wanted on outstanding felony warrants issued by the Canton Police Department, which included charges for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

The situation turned violent at approximately 10:22 P.M. when the suspect began firing shots from inside the residence toward the officers and deputies positioned outside. Law enforcement personnel returned fire in response to the threat. During the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one Canton Police Officer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained injuries.

Aftermath and Investigation

Tragically, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Deputy was fatally wounded during the firefight. The injured Canton Police Officer was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Upon securing the scene, the suspect was discovered deceased inside the residence, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities have confirmed that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. As this is a developing situation, no further information is currently available.

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