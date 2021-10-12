FORNEY, Texas (Forney EDC) – The Forney Economic Development Corporation, Forney Chamber of Commerce, and Workforce Solutions are partnering to host a community job fair.
Approximately 30 businesses in various industries will be in attendance to connect with potential employees. The job fair will take place at the Best Western conference room (725 Pinson Rd, Forney, TX 75126) on October 28, 2021, from 10 am - 2 pm.
Hit Texas Country station, 99.5 The Wolf, will be in attendance. Plus, Chicken Express will be providing free lunch and there will be prize drawings for attendees.
Attendees can schedule free transportation through STAR Transit by downloading the STARNow app and using the promocode 'JobFair21' or by calling 877-631-5278. More information is available at forneytexasedc.org