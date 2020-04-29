FORNEY, Texas — A Forney nursing home resident is the first C0VID-19 confirmed death to be reported in Kaufman County.
inForney.com has confirmed that a male resident of Ridgecrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Forney with COVID-19 symptoms was transferred to an area hospital where they passed last Tuesday, April 21 according to officials.
Ridgecrest is owned and operated by Nexion Health who sent their condolences to the family today as part of a statement provided to inForney.com this evening.
“This is a very challenging time and we are confident in our healthcare workers’ heroic efforts to provide compassionate, responsible care to all our residents. We wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” the statement reads.
According to Nexion spokesman Joe Gimenez, many of the Ridgecrest residents are awaiting results of COVID-19 testing.
“We can confirm that 87 residents have been tested. 3 have tested negative. 3 have tested positive. One has been transferred to the hospital and the other two are at the center,” Gimenez says. “81 results are pending.”
The facility remains closed to visitors, including family members, but staff have been providing options for families to communicate with their loved ones and maintaining communication since March according to Nexion.
“We are striving to update all residents’ designated contacts on a regular basis,” Gimenez says.
Nexion affiliates operate 42 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and 1 assisted living facility in Louisiana according to the company’s website. In addition to Ridgecrest, Nexion also owns and operates Terrell Healthcare center located in Terrell.
The age and name of the resident has not been released.