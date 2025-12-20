Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Theft Investigations

The Terrell Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying several theft suspects involved in recent incidents at local businesses. In each case, the suspects allegedly concealed merchandise before leaving the stores without paying.

Theft at Buc-ee's

On September 28, 2025, a male suspect entered Buc-ee's, selected various items, and exited the store with stolen merchandise. The police are asking anyone with information about this individual to come forward. If you recognize the suspect or have any relevant details, please contact Detective D. Bridges at 469-474-2645 or via email at dbridges@terrelltx.gov.

Theft at Academy Sports + Outdoors

On the same day, another theft occurred at Academy Sports + Outdoors. An unidentified male concealed several pairs of athletic shoes valued at over $1,000 before leaving the store without making a purchase. The Terrell Police Department encourages anyone who might have information about this case to reach out to Detective D. Ballard at 469-474-2790 or email dballard@terrelltx.gov.

Update on Previous Case

In a recent update, the Terrell Police Department announced that the individual involved in the theft case at Ulta Beauty has been identified. The department expresses gratitude to the community for their assistance in resolving this case.

On August 15, 2025, a female suspect entered Ulta Beauty, where she concealed multiple items and attempted to leave without paying. The Terrell Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this suspect to contact Detective M. Holt at 469-474-2822 or email mholt@terrelltx.gov.

The Terrell Police Department relies on the cooperation of the community to maintain safety and security. Your assistance in these matters is invaluable.