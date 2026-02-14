Two Suspects Arrested in Forney Linked to Florida Murder Case

Incident Overview

On February 1, 2026, deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in an unincorporated area of West Broward County, Florida. Upon their arrival, a deputy and a Broward County Park Ranger discovered a green Honda parked on the grassy area along the north side of a local park. Unfortunately, their investigation revealed a grim scene: a deceased male was found seated in the front passenger seat.

Investigation Unfolds

Following the discovery, Broward County Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to begin a thorough investigation. In the course of their work, they contacted the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Texas, seeking assistance in locating two suspects believed to be connected to the case. Both suspects, identified as Trevon Quinones and Jayden DeJesus, had active murder warrants out of Broward County.

Coordinated Arrest Efforts

On February 11, 2026, Kaufman County investigators, collaborating closely with Broward County Detectives and the United States Marshals Service, successfully tracked the suspects' vehicle to an apartment complex in Forney, Texas. Observing one of the suspects entering the vehicle and leaving the complex, investigators quickly moved to apprehend the individuals.

Apprehension and Charges

The Kaufman County Investigators, supported by the K-9 Unit, executed a traffic stop on the vehicle. This operation was further aided by the Forney Police Department and the Kaufman County Constable's Office. Both Quinones and DeJesus were taken into custody without incident. They now face serious charges, including:

Murder

Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Next Steps

Following their arrest, both suspects were transported to the Kaufman County Jail, where they are currently being held pending extradition back to Florida. The investigation remains active and is being managed by the Broward Sheriff's Office as they continue to gather evidence and details surrounding the case.