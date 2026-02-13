Kaufman County Gears Up for Pivotal 2026 Primary Elections

The date of March 3, 2026, is circled on calendars from Terrell to Forney, marking the primary elections where voters will set the course for the state and their own backyard. Early voting being on February 17th. Sampe ballots are included below.

The Pulse of the County

The upcoming primary serves as a critical junction for the county’s rapidly growing population. While the marquee races for U.S. Senator and Governor draw national eyes, the local contests on the Kaufman County sample ballots reveal the true stakes of community governance.

In the Republican primary, local races of particular interest include:

County Court at Law 2: Incumbent Bobby Rich is facing off against Rob Farquharson.

State Senator (District 2): Incumbent Bob Hall is facing Jason Eddington.

On the Democratic side, local races include:

County Commissioner Precinct 2: Voters will choose between Marcus Henderson and Sarah Whitaker.

Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2: Nicholas D. Palmer and Andrea D. Plumlee are competing for the Precinct 2 seat.

The Propositions

Kaufman County Democrats are weighing in on Proposition 1, which asks if Texas should expand Medicaid, and Proposition 13, which focuses on "red flag" laws to prevent domestic abusers from purchasing firearms.

Meanwhile, Kaufman County Republicans are considering Proposition 1, which proposes phasing out property taxes entirely over six years, and Proposition 4, which would require public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization.

Planning Your Vote

Registration Deadline: To cast a ballot on March 3, residents must have registered by February 2, 2026 .

Early Voting: Early Voting begins on February 17th and runs through the 27th. Early voting can be the best way to avoid the Election Day rush at the Justice Center or local sub-courthouses.

As voters head to the polls, they are reminded that they must choose one primary; voting in both the Democratic and Republican primaries in the same year is prohibited. Whether through a mail-in ballot or a walk to a local precinct, the citizens of Kaufman County are ready to turn the page to Texas’s next chapter.