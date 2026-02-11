Major Drug Bust in Forney: 39-Year-Old Arrested in High-Risk Operation

FORNEY — A high-risk narcotics operation on Kimbro Drive has resulted in a significant drug seizure and the arrest of a 39-year-old Forney man, according to a media release from the Terrell Police Department.

On February 4, 2026, the Terrell Police Department, in coordination with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Street Crimes Unit, executed a warrant at 1031 Kimbro Drive in Forney. Officials stated the operation was the culmination of an investigation into a major methamphetamine distributor supplying illegal narcotics to both the city and the surrounding county.

Significant Seizure of Drugs and Weapons

The warrant was executed without incident, and all occupants were secured immediately upon entry. During the subsequent search of the residence, investigators uncovered a cache of illegal items, including:

Over 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Additional suspected controlled substances (currently pending laboratory analysis).

A concealed firearm and ammunition.

Digital scales and $1,364 in U.S. currency .

Multiple vehicles linked to the operation, one of which was confirmed stolen out of Houston, Texas.

Suspect in Federal Custody

The primary suspect, identified as Markish Woodard, 39, of Forney, was taken into custody on an active federal warrant issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Woodard has since been transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

While the federal warrant led to his initial arrest, authorities noted that additional state felony charges are currently pending.

Community Impact

Law enforcement officials highlighted the operation as a major win for local safety, stating it eliminated a significant source of methamphetamine distribution and removed illegal firearms from the streets. The Terrell Police Department credited the "strong interagency coordination and operational effectiveness" between local and federal partners for the success of the bust.

Have a tip? Residents with information regarding illegal activity are encouraged to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-TIPSKCC (847-7522) or submit a tip online. You can also text "TIPLINE" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).