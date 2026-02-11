Forney Dance Team Shines at ADTS North Texas Regionals

The North Forney High School dance team brought home remarkable accolades from the recent ADTS North Texas Regionals, showcasing not only their incredible talent but also their dedication and sportsmanship.Leading the charge for the Jackrabbits was Lexi Flagg, who secured a prestigious 1st Place Sol...

Forney Dance Team Shines at ADTS North Texas Regionals

Outstanding Achievements and Team Spirit

The North Forney High School dance team brought home remarkable accolades from the recent ADTS North Texas Regionals, showcasing not only their incredible talent but also their dedication and sportsmanship.

Top Honors for Lexi Flagg

Leading the charge for the Jackrabbits was Lexi Flagg, who secured a prestigious 1st Place Solo award. Her captivating performance left judges and spectators alike in awe, highlighting her exceptional skill and stage presence.

Team Triumphs

The Forney dance team also earned the coveted Wow Factor Award for their stunning Lyrical routine, demonstrating their creativity and emotional expression. In addition, they achieved PLATINUM BEST IN CLASS, further solidifying their status as a powerhouse in the competitive dance arena.

A Proud Moment for Forney

As the Forney community rallies around these talented athletes, we take immense pride in their achievements. "We are so proud of this team!" expressed on the team's facebook, highlighting the dedication and teamwork that fueled this remarkable success.

Looking Ahead

With their recent victories, the North Forney High School dance team sets the stage for a successful season. Fans and supporters can look forward to more thrilling performances as they continue to represent Forney with pride.