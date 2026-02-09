Kaufman County Jury Convicts Local Man of Family Violence Assault

Incident Overview

A Kaufman County jury has found Areon Lashun Nichols, 22, guilty of Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony. The verdict was delivered following a two-day trial in the 422nd District Court of Kaufman County, presided over by the Honorable Judge Shelton Gibbs.

Details of the Case

The charges against Nichols stemmed from an incident on September 28, 2023, in which he allegedly choked the mother of his children while their three-month-old son was present. Testimony during the trial revealed a troubling pattern of abuse that the victim endured in her relationship with Nichols.

Sentencing and Probation

After deliberating on the evidence presented, the jury assessed Nichols' punishment at eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, recommending probation for the maximum allowable period. Following the jury’s recommendation, Judge Gibbs sentenced Nichols to ten years of probation, which includes a 30-day jail term as a condition. Should Nichols violate any terms of his probation, he faces the potential of serving the full eight-year sentence.

Prosecution and Support

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Patricia Hogue and Conner Sheets, with investigative support from David Boykin, Sandra Ortiz, Mario Reyna, and Erin Leaish. Victim assistance was provided by Kylie Conner, with paralegal assistance from Gabi Castaneda and Kimbralie Heather.

Community Response

Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley expressed gratitude towards the Forney Police Department for their thorough investigation and noted the contributions of Sergeant Matthew Smith, Dispatcher Hallie Daniels, and Officer Michael Cooper, who all provided testimony in the case. Wiley stated, “We are grateful for our law enforcement partners and the courage of the survivor who came forward. This case sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated in Kaufman County.”