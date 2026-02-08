Forney Housing Market Shows Signs of Stability Amid 4% Price Decline

FORNEY, TX — A New Era for Real Estate

After several years of breakneck growth and volatile price swings, January 2026 data indicates a transition toward a more balanced, negotiation-friendly environment for both buyers and sellers.

Market Overview

According to recent Redfin and MLS data, the median sale price in Forney for January 2026 hovered around $350,000, representing a modest year-over-year decline of approximately 4.1% to 5.7% depending on the specific zip code. While a dip in prices might sound concerning to homeowners, real estate analysts suggest this is a "normalization" rather than a crash, as values find their footing after the pandemic-era peaks.

By the Numbers: January 2026 Highlights

The following table summarizes the key shifts in the Forney market over the last 12 months.

Metric

January 2026

Change (YoY)

Median Sale Price

$350,000

↓ 4.1%

Median Days on Market

82–101 Days

↑ 30+ Days

Sale-to-List Ratio

97.8%

↓ 1.2%

Active Listings

~1,550

↑ 8.9%

A Shift Toward a Buyer’s Market?

The most telling statistic this month is the "Months of Inventory." With inventory levels rising nearly 9% year-over-year, Forney is inching closer to a "balanced market." This is a stark contrast to the frenzy of 2024, when homes often sold in less than 45 days with multiple offers over asking price.

Today, buyers have the upper hand in negotiations. "We are seeing more concessions than we have in years," notes local market data. Sellers are increasingly willing to help with closing costs or offer repair credits to get the deal across the finish line.

Comparison to Recent Conditions

In January 2025, the median list price in Forney was slightly higher, but many homes sat stagnant as interest rates peaked. Fast forward to today: while the median list price remains around $405,990, actual sale prices have softened to that $350k mark. This gap shows that sellers are becoming more realistic, often accepting offers roughly 2.2% below their original asking price.

The "Days on Market" metric—now averaging between 82 and 101 days—is perhaps the biggest adjustment for local residents. In early 2025, the median time was significantly lower. The current slowdown gives buyers more time to breathe, perform thorough inspections, and shop around without the fear of being "outbid" within hours.

Neighborhood Spotlights

Market conditions vary significantly across the Forney area:

75126 (Heartland/Forney): Remains the most active area with a median sale price of $336,000 .

Devonshire & Fox Hollow: These higher-end communities continue to see stable demand, with median list prices holding closer to $458,900 .

Windmill Farms: Continues to be a primary entry point for first-time buyers, with values averaging around $280,000–$310,000.

Looking Ahead

Forecasters predict that mortgage rates will remain the "swing factor" for the remainder of 2026. With the average 30-year fixed rate projected to hover around 6.3%, the spring buying season is expected to be more active than last year. For now, Forney remains a strategy-driven market. Sellers who price accurately based on 2026 data—rather than 2022 peaks—are still finding success.

Learn More

To stay updated on the latest shifts in our local landscape, visit these resources for real-time data: