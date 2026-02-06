Forney and North Forney High School Students Rally Against ICE Actions

Students Take a Stand

In a powerful display of solidarity, students from Forney and North Forney high schools left their classrooms on Thursday, protesting the ongoing actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the broader immigration crackdown affecting communities across the nation. This walkout, which drew nearly 200 participants, is part of a growing wave of student activism in Texas.

A Show of Unity and Resilience

Standing along busy roadways, students waved U.S. and Latin American flags, chanting messages of unity and resilience. Their signs conveyed poignant messages such as “You can’t love our culture but hate our people” and “Proud daughter of immigrants.” The demonstration attracted both support and hostility; while many passing drivers honked in solidarity, some voiced opposition, including a racial slur shouted from a passing truck. In response, students chanted, “Jesus loves you!” reinforcing their commitment to peaceful protest and community solidarity.

A Broader Context

The walkout comes at a time when Governor Greg Abbott and state education officials have issued warnings that schools permitting such demonstrations could face consequences. This has heightened tensions regarding how school districts should navigate student protests and freedom of expression. As the movement grows, students are increasingly vocal about their rights and the need for compassionate immigration policies.

Looking Ahead

This demonstration is not an isolated incident but rather part of a larger trend of youth-led activism in Texas. As students continue to advocate for their beliefs, the dialogue surrounding immigration and community support is poised to evolve, drawing attention to the urgent issues at hand.

Photos courtesy: Violeta Peña and Nicolas Flores