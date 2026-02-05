Local Man Arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Published: February 5, 2026 By Michelle Gains
Local Man Arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

SPENCER LEE BOOTH, 47, of Kaufman, was arrested on January 22, 2026, at 8:53 AM by the Constable Offices PCT 1 for allegedly failing to comply with sex offender registration laws.

According to KSO records, BOOTH has been arrested on one count of "Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually." This charge is particularly serious as it pertains to the legal obligations of individuals classified as sex offenders to keep their registration current, a requirement that is strictly enforced to ensure public safety.
The DPS Sex Offender database lists BOOTH's criminal history as
-Offense: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD

Statute TEXAS PENAL CODE 43.25 AND 15.01

Victim Female Age15

Disposition= Date06/17/2024 JUDGMENT PROBATION/COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

Total bail for BOOTH was set at $50,000.00, which is categorized as a surety bond. He is currently housed at the Kaufman County Jail, specifically in housing location B08A-08. The primary agency involved in the arrest was the Constable Offices PCT 1, while the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was responsible for filing the charges.

As the investigation continues, further details about BOOTH's previous offenses and compliance history may be examined. The enforcement of registration laws is a critical aspect of community safety, and authorities are vigilant in monitoring compliance among registered sex offenders.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Agency CONSTABLE OFFICES PCT 1 - TX0180300 Total Charges 1 Total Bond $50,000.00 Charges Charge: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond: $50,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 01-21-2026

