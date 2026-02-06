Forney Police Department Reports January Crime Statistics

The Forney community has received the January crime statistics, revealing a positive trend in most categories. Notably, the city experienced a decrease in reported offenses, with the exception of drug and intoxication-related arrests, which saw an increase. This progress reflects the ongoing efforts...

Forney Police Department Reports January Crime Statistics

The Forney community has received the January crime statistics, revealing a positive trend in most categories. Notably, the city experienced a decrease in reported offenses, with the exception of drug and intoxication-related arrests, which saw an increase. This progress reflects the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement and the support of the community in fostering a safer environment.

Crime Statistics Overview

The following statistics highlight the key figures for January:

Burglary: 2 incidents

Burglary of Vehicle: 1 incident

Crimes Against Persons: 23 incidents

Drug & Intox Arrests: 47 arrests

Officer Initiated Calls: 759

Total Arrests: 95

Total Calls for Service: 2,052

Traffic Accidents Dispatch: 71 incidents

Traffic Stops: 611

Community Commitment to Safety

While it is encouraging to see a decrease in several crime categories, the increase in drug and intoxication arrests highlights an ongoing challenge. The Forney Police Department urges community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Their commitment to public safety is evident through the substantial number of officer-initiated calls and traffic stops, which contribute to maintaining law and order in our neighborhoods.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward into the new year, the Forney Police Department continues to seek community engagement and support. Residents are encouraged to participate in local safety initiatives and stay informed about neighborhood developments. Together, we can work towards a safer, more vibrant Forney.

Thank you for your continued support, and remember to stay safe.