Forney High School Celebrates Four Seniors Signing to Play Collegiate Sports

Published: February 4, 2026 By Michael Robbins
In a momentous ceremony today, Forney High School proudly honored four exceptional seniors who have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. The excitement in the air was palpable as family, friends, and coaches gathered to celebrate these young athletes’ ...

In a momentous ceremony today, Forney High School proudly honored four exceptional seniors who have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. The excitement in the air was palpable as family, friends, and coaches gathered to celebrate these young athletes’ achievements and the bright futures that lie ahead.

Soccer Stars Take the Next Step

Vincent Hart and Addison Smith will be taking their talents to the collegiate soccer field. Vincent Hart has committed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Addison Smith is set to join Samford University.

Football Standouts Ready for New Challenges

On the gridiron, Xzavier Young and Cadon Webb have both secured spots at respected universities, showcasing their dedication and talent. Xzavier Young will be heading to Oklahoma Baptist University. Cadon Webb has signed with Hardin-Simmons University.

Community Pride and Support

The Forney community is immensely proud of these athletes, who have not only excelled in their sports but have also demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and leadership throughout their high school careers.

Looking Ahead

As these four athletes transition to the next level, they carry with them the pride of their school and community. The Forney High School family will be cheering for them as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives. Congratulations to Vincent, Addison, Xzavier, and Cadon—your hard work and determination have truly paid off!

