Celebrating a Legacy of Service: Paula Fitzgerald Retires After 25 Years in Public Safety

After a remarkable 25-year career in public safety, Paula Fitzgerald is bidding farewell to her role as a dispatcher and communications officer. Of those years, 15 were dedicated to serving the Forney Police Department, where she became a trusted figure among her colleagues and within the community....

A Distinguished Career in Dispatch

Exemplifying Professionalism and Dedication

Throughout her tenure, Fitzgerald consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her work. Known for her professionalism and calm demeanor under pressure, she played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Forney residents. Her ability to build strong, trusted relationships with coworkers has left a lasting impact on the department and the community it serves.

A Heartfelt Thank You and Best Wishes

The Forney Police Department extends its deepest gratitude to Paula for her years of dedicated service. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, and she will be greatly missed by her colleagues and the community. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement. Her legacy of service will continue inspiring future generations of dispatchers everywhere.