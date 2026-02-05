Celebrating a Legacy of Service: Paula Fitzgerald Retires After 25 Years in Public Safety

Published: February 5, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Celebrating a Legacy of Service: Paula Fitzgerald Retires After 25 Years in Public Safety

After a remarkable 25-year career in public safety, Paula Fitzgerald is bidding farewell to her role as a dispatcher and communications officer. Of those years, 15 were dedicated to serving the Forney Police Department, where she became a trusted figure among her colleagues and within the community....

Celebrating a Legacy of Service: Paula Fitzgerald Retires After 25 Years in Public Safety

A Distinguished Career in Dispatch

After a remarkable 25-year career in public safety, Paula Fitzgerald is bidding farewell to her role as a dispatcher and communications officer. Of those years, 15 were dedicated to serving the Forney Police Department, where she became a trusted figure among her colleagues and within the community.

Exemplifying Professionalism and Dedication

Throughout her tenure, Fitzgerald consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her work. Known for her professionalism and calm demeanor under pressure, she played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Forney residents. Her ability to build strong, trusted relationships with coworkers has left a lasting impact on the department and the community it serves.

A Heartfelt Thank You and Best Wishes

The Forney Police Department extends its deepest gratitude to Paula for her years of dedicated service. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, and she will be greatly missed by her colleagues and the community. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.Her legacy of service will continue inspiring future generations of dispatchers everywhere. Her legacy of service will continue inspiring future generations of dispatchers everywhere.

More Images

627486462_1327899776047196_6941234812722676382_n.jpg
627468209_1327899739380533_5958260765939963272_n.jpg
627791899_1327899809380526_8611067148925204586_n.jpg

Related Articles

Local Man Arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Local Man Arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Local Man Arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

SPENCER LEE BOOTH, 47, of Kaufman, was arrested on January 22, 2026, at 8:53 AM by the Constable Offices PCT 1 for allegedly failing to comply with sex offender registration laws. According to KSO records, BOOTH has been arrested on one count of "Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually." This c...

February 5, 2026 Read More
Forney High School Celebrates Four Seniors Signing to Play Collegiate Sports
Forney High School Celebrates Four Seniors Signing to Play Collegiate Sports

Forney High School Celebrates Four Seniors Signing to Play Collegiate Sports

In a momentous ceremony today, Forney High School proudly honored four exceptional seniors who have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. The excitement in the air was palpable as family, friends, and coaches gathered to celebrate these young athletes’ ...

February 4, 2026 Read More
Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in $2,000 Buc-ee’s Theft Investigation
Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in $2,000 Buc-ee’s Theft Investigation

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in $2,000 Buc-ee’s Theft Investigation

The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 1, 2026, at the popular Buc-ee’s convenience store. According to police reports, approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during the incident.Investigators have noted that the suspects were previ...

February 4, 2026 Read More
Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged
Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged

Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stonewall Drive, a residential area in Forney, Texas.Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an adult female inside the residence...

February 3, 2026 Read More
Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Wendell Lancaster in Kaufman County Shooting
Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Wendell Lancaster in Kaufman County Shooting

Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Wendell Lancaster in Kaufman County Shooting

February 3, 2026 Read More
Strengthening Community Bonds: Forney Police Department Collaborates on Upcoming Initiatives
Strengthening Community Bonds: Forney Police Department Collaborates on Upcoming Initiatives

Strengthening Community Bonds: Forney Police Department Collaborates on Upcoming Initiatives

This week, Officer Smith met with Officer Clay and Officer Delgado from the Forney Police Department to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing community engagement through a series of upcoming events and initiatives.The collaboration between officers from different departments is vital for...

February 2, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×