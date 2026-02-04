Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in $2,000 Buc-ee’s Theft Investigation

Published: February 4, 2026 By Mandy Travis
The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 1, 2026, at the popular Buc-ee’s convenience store. According to police reports, approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during the incident.Investigators have noted that the suspects were previ...

Incident Overview

The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 1, 2026, at the popular Buc-ee’s convenience store. According to police reports, approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during the incident.

Suspect Description and Investigation Status

Investigators have noted that the suspects were previously seen in the store prior to the theft but have yet to be identified or apprehended. The police are actively pursuing leads in the case as they work to gather more information.

Community Involvement

The Terrell Police Department is urging community members to assist in the investigation. If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are encouraged to reach out.

Contact Information

For tips or information, please contact Detective Dock Ballard at 469-474-2790 or via email at dballard@terrelltx.gov.

Conclusion

As the investigation continues, the cooperation of the public is vital. The Terrell Police Department appreciates any assistance that may help bring the suspects to justice and restore safety to the community. Anyone with surveillance footage or eyewitness details from that evening could provide crucial evidence to help resolve this case quickly for investigators involved.

