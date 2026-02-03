Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged

Incident Overview

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stonewall Drive, a residential area in Forney, Texas.

Victim and Witness Accounts

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an adult female inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel were called, and the victim was subsequently transported to a Dallas-area hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputies secured and cleared the residence before interviewing a witness who was present during the altercation. The witness reported that a verbal dispute escalated, during which the victim’s husband, identified as 39-year-old Charles Coleman, allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Suspect Capture and Charges

With the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Police Department, Coleman was located approximately two hours after the incident in the 5000 block of Reiger Avenue in Dallas. He was taken into custody without incident.

Coleman has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury – Family Violence. He is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail on a substantial bond amount of $2,000,000.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.