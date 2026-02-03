Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged

Published: February 3, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stonewall Drive, a residential area in Forney, Texas.Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an adult female inside the residence...

Shooting Incident on Stonewall Drive Leaves Woman Critically Injured; Husband Charged

Incident Overview

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stonewall Drive, a residential area in Forney, Texas.

Victim and Witness Accounts

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an adult female inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel were called, and the victim was subsequently transported to a Dallas-area hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputies secured and cleared the residence before interviewing a witness who was present during the altercation. The witness reported that a verbal dispute escalated, during which the victim’s husband, identified as 39-year-old Charles Coleman, allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Suspect Capture and Charges

With the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Police Department, Coleman was located approximately two hours after the incident in the 5000 block of Reiger Avenue in Dallas. He was taken into custody without incident.

Coleman has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury – Family Violence. He is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail on a substantial bond amount of $2,000,000.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

Related Articles

Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Wendell Lancaster in Kaufman County Shooting
Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Wendell Lancaster in Kaufman County Shooting

Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Wendell Lancaster in Kaufman County Shooting

February 3, 2026 Read More
Strengthening Community Bonds: Forney Police Department Collaborates on Upcoming Initiatives
Strengthening Community Bonds: Forney Police Department Collaborates on Upcoming Initiatives

Strengthening Community Bonds: Forney Police Department Collaborates on Upcoming Initiatives

This week, Officer Smith met with Officer Clay and Officer Delgado from the Forney Police Department to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing community engagement through a series of upcoming events and initiatives.The collaboration between officers from different departments is vital for...

February 2, 2026 Read More
Forney Jackrabbits and Rockwall Yellowjackets Battle to a 1-1 Draw
Forney Jackrabbits and Rockwall Yellowjackets Battle to a 1-1 Draw

Forney Jackrabbits and Rockwall Yellowjackets Battle to a 1-1 Draw

In an exciting matchup on Thursday evening, the Forney Jackrabbits faced off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets, ending the contest in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Forney High School. This match showcased the resilience and determination of both teams as they pushed through a competitive atmosphere.The...

February 1, 2026 Read More
Unraveling the Kaufman County Connections in the Epstein Investigation
Unraveling the Kaufman County Connections in the Epstein Investigation

Unraveling the Kaufman County Connections in the Epstein Investigation

February 1, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Welcomes Incoming Kindergarten Families with Engage Expos
Forney ISD Welcomes Incoming Kindergarten Families with Engage Expos

Forney ISD Welcomes Incoming Kindergarten Families with Engage Expos

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is excited to announce its upcoming Engage Expos, designed for families interested in Engage Opportunities. These events will take place on February 3rd, February 9th, and February 17th at The OC, offering a unique opportunity for new families to connect with...

January 31, 2026 Read More
Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a Free Concert and Community Fun
Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a Free Concert and Community Fun

Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a Free Concert and Community Fun

The Texas Independence Day Concert is set to be a lively celebration of our state's rich heritage, featuring live music, food, and drinks. This free event invites residents and visitors alike to come together for a day of entertainment and community spirit.Mark your calendars for Saturday, February ...

January 31, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×