Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a Free Concert and Community Fun

Published: January 31, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Event Details

The Texas Independence Day Concert is set to be a lively celebration of our state's rich heritage, featuring live music, food, and drinks. This free event invites residents and visitors alike to come together for a day of entertainment and community spirit.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 28th. The festivities will take place at the Spellman Amphitheater, located at 241 Farm to Market 548, Forney, TX 75126. Join us for an afternoon filled with engaging activities, local vendors, and, of course, great music.

Schedule of Events

  • Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Featured Performers

It is exciting to announce that Giovannie & The Hired Guns will be performing live at the concert. Known for their electrifying performances and a unique blend of musical genres, this Texas-based band is sure to deliver a memorable show that encapsulates the spirit of Texas.

Cornhole Tournament

In addition to the concert, the event will also host the first cornhole tournament of the year, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. on February 28th at the Spellman Amphitheater. This tournament is free to enter and promises fun for all participants, with 45-minute matches and a minimum of three games for each team. All necessary equipment, including boards and bags, will be provided.

Teams should consist of two players, and substitutes are welcome as needed. To secure your spot in the tournament, please register online under Recreation Sports using the following link: Registration Link.

Prepare to enjoy a day of celebration, camaraderie, and Texas pride at the Texas Independence Day Concert. We look forward to seeing you there!

