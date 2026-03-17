Forney Man Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Robbery and Resisting Arrest

Published: March 17, 2026 By Rachel Means
Forney Man Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Robbery and Resisting Arrest

Forney Man Arrested on Charges of Aggressive Robbery and Resisting Arrest

SHAROD DONTRE HINES, 27, of Forney, was arrested on March 14, 2026, following a series of alleged criminal activities. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, which has charged Hines with aggravated robbery, a serious offense that carries significant penalties.

According to jail records, Hines faces two charges: the most serious being aggravated robbery, for which the bond has been set at $100,000. Additionally, he is charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport, which has a bond amount of $2,000. The total bail for Hines has been set at $102,000, requiring him to post this amount for release.

The details of the arrest indicate that Hines was booked at 4:04 PM on March 14, 2026, and is currently being held in housing location C1B-03 at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. The Forney Police Department is the primary agency responsible for the arrest, while the aggravated robbery charge is under the jurisdiction of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Hines' physical description is listed as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The charges against him suggest a serious confrontation with law enforcement, which ultimately led to his apprehension.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Name SHAROD DONTRE HINES

Age 27

Date of Birth 11-23-1998

Physical Description

Height: 5 08, Weight: 140 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date March 14, 2026 Admit Time 4:04 PM

Housing Location C1B-03

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD

Total Charges 2 Total Bond $102,000.00

Charges

Charge: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $2,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 03-14-2026

Charge: AGG ROBBERY
Bond: $100,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DALLAS CO SO DALLAS
Offense Date: 03-14-2026

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