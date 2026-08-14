Forney Turkey Trot Returns for Third Annual Run

Published: August 14, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Turkey Trot Returns for Third Annual Run

Forney residents looking to lace up their running shoes this autumn have a date to mark on their calendars. The city has announced the return of the annual Turkey Trot, a community tradition entering its third year. This year’s event is scheduled for November 7 and features several logistical upgrad...

Forney Turkey Trot Returns for Third Annual Run

Forney residents looking to lace up their running shoes this autumn have a date to mark on their calendars. The city has announced the return of the annual Turkey Trot, a community tradition entering its third year. This year’s event is scheduled for November 7 and features several logistical upgrades based on feedback from previous participants.

Event Details and Registration

Registration for the race opens to the public this coming Monday at 10 a.m. Organizers have streamlined the sign-up process with three distinct categories, allowing participants to choose the option that best fits their needs.

Those interested in securing a spot can register through the following links provided by the city:

New Features for 2024

This year’s iteration of the Turkey Trot includes several enhancements designed to improve the experience for both competitive athletes and casual joggers. Every participant will be equipped with official runner chips to ensure accurate timing throughout the course. The event will continue to offer both 5K and fun run options to accommodate varying skill levels.

To add to the atmosphere, a DJ will be on-site to provide music and keep the energy high throughout the morning. For those who opt to purchase a shirt, city staff will contact participants directly to coordinate sizing requirements.

Given the limited availability of the complimentary shirts, residents are encouraged to complete their registration promptly once the portal opens on Monday morning.

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