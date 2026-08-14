Healthcare Expansion in Kaufman County: Texas Health Boosts Emergency Capacity to Meet Rapid Growth

As Kaufman County continues its transformation into one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, the infrastructure required to support its booming population is evolving in tandem. This week, Texas Health Resources announced a significant investment in the future of local healthcare: a major e...

Healthcare Expansion in Kaufman County: Texas Health Boosts Emergency Capacity to Meet Rapid Growth

As Kaufman County continues its transformation into one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, the infrastructure required to support its booming population is evolving in tandem. This week, Texas Health Resources announced a significant investment in the future of local healthcare: a major expansion of the Emergency Department (ED) at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.

Doubling Down on Emergency Care

The upcoming renovation, slated to begin in late 2026, is designed to address the increasing demand for urgent medical services. The project will add over 5,000 square feet to the existing facility, effectively more than doubling its current footprint.

For residents of Forney, Crandall, and the surrounding areas, this expansion translates to more than just extra space. The project includes the addition of new exam rooms and a dedicated, private waiting area designed to improve patient flow and comfort. By increasing capacity, the hospital aims to reduce wait times and ensure that critical care remains accessible as the county's population density rises.

“Located in one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties, our Emergency Department has steadily seen a rise in the number of people turning to us for emergency care,” said Toya White, president of Texas Health Kaufman and Texas Health Hospital Forney. “This expansion will allow us to keep pace with the community’s growth by increasing capacity and improving patient flow.”

A Multi-Faceted Strategy for Forney

The expansion in Kaufman is part of a broader, aggressive growth strategy by Texas Health to localize medical services, ensuring that residents no longer have to commute to Dallas for comprehensive care.

This initiative is anchored by the highly anticipated Texas Health Hospital Forney, the city’s first full-service, acute-care hospital. Currently under construction, the facility is on track for a 2027 completion. When it opens, it will feature surgical suites, labor and delivery services, advanced imaging, and 64 patient beds, with the structural design allowing for future vertical or horizontal expansion as the city grows.

Complementing these projects is the recently opened Texas Health Surgery Center Forney. This joint venture between Texas Health, SCA Health, and local surgeons began operations in late September, providing specialized orthopedic, podiatry, and pain management services right here in our community.

Infrastructure and Economic Impact

While the physical expansion of hospitals is a clear win for public health, it also signals a maturing local economy. The surge in healthcare investment addresses a critical "infrastructure strain" that often accompanies rapid residential development. By bringing high-quality medical jobs and essential services to Kaufman County, Texas Health is helping to transform the area from a bedroom community into a self-sustaining hub.

However, as these projects break ground, local officials and residents remain focused on the accompanying challenges, such as the increased traffic flow around medical campuses. The ongoing development of these facilities will require continued coordination with local infrastructure planning to ensure that access remains seamless for emergency vehicles and patients alike.

Construction on the Kaufman Emergency Department expansion is expected to conclude in 2028. For now, the message from health leaders is clear: the goal is to meet residents where they live.

“Quality of care means very little without availability of care,” said Josh Floren, chief operating officer of Texas Health’s Hospital Channel. “We are dedicated to growing and evolving to better meet residents’ needs, whether building new hospitals, enhancing existing facilities, or offering virtual and at-home services.”

Stay tuned to inForney.com as we continue to track the construction progress of the new Texas Health Hospital Forney and other developments shaping our community’s future.