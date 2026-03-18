Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

Published: March 18, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

The SkillsUSA Construction Team from The OC has made a remarkable impact at the recent District 5 competition held at Texas State Technical College in Waco. Each member of this dedicated team showcased their skills and professionalism, culminating in an impressive haul of medals.The spotlight was on...

Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

The SkillsUSA Construction Team from The OC has made a remarkable impact at the recent District 5 competition held at Texas State Technical College in Waco. Each member of this dedicated team showcased their skills and professionalism, culminating in an impressive haul of medals.

Outstanding Teamwork and Individual Achievements

The spotlight was on the TEAMWORKS Gold Medal team, which consisted of four talented individuals: Ryan Barbour, who served as Project Manager, Anthony Rayo (Carpenter), Victor Machado (Plumber), and Johan Loyola (Electrician). Their collaboration and synergy were key to their success, earning them top honors in the competition.

In addition to the teamwork accolades, individual performances were equally stellar. In the Carpentry category, Kasen Land took home the Gold medal, while Marco Martinez earned Silver and Nicholas Ramirez rounded out the podium with a Bronze medal. These achievements not only reflect their hard work but also the high standards set by their instructors and mentors.

Looking Ahead: State Competition Awaits

The next challenge for this talented group is the SkillsUSA State Competition, scheduled to take place in Corpus Christi this April. This upcoming event represents not just a chance for more accolades, but also an opportunity for these students to further develop their skills and showcase their talents on a larger stage.

Congratulations to all the participants for their exceptional performances and for representing the #ForneyFamily so admirably!

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