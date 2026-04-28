Dallas Appeals Court Upholds Kaufman County Juvenile Murder Conviction

KAUFMAN COUNTY — The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas has officially affirmed the murder conviction and 42-year prison sentence of Darren Coleman for a 2023 shooting. The decision, handed down on April 27, 2026, rejects Coleman’s attempts to overturn the verdict originating from the 86th Judicial District Court of Kaufman County.

The 2023 Incident

The case stems from a violent encounter in 2023 when Coleman, then 16 years old, boarded a school bus armed with a stolen handgun. He traveled to the victim’s location and shot the individual three times, resulting in a fatality.

At the time of the shooting, Coleman was already on probation for several offenses, including indecent exposure, theft, and criminal trespass. He was also facing pending charges for assault and possession of a controlled substance. While Coleman admitted to the shooting, he maintained that the act was committed in self-defense.

Challenges to the Adult Transfer

Coleman’s appeal centered largely on the Juvenile Court’s decision to waive jurisdiction and transfer his case to adult district court. He argued that the investigation was not "full" because law enforcement was still awaiting gunshot residue results and social media data at the time the transfer was ordered.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals disagreed, citing several critical factors for upholding the transfer:

Probable Cause Met: The court ruled that a "full investigation" does not require every forensic test to be completed; it only requires sufficient evidence to establish probable cause and ensure the welfare of the community.

Escalating Violence: Evidence presented to the court demonstrated that Coleman’s pattern of criminal behavior was worsening despite prior interventions.

Failure to Rehabilitate: A juvenile probation officer testified that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department lacked the necessary resources to successfully rehabilitate the defendant.

Maturity Level: A psychological evaluation concluded that Coleman was sophisticated and mature enough to stand trial as an adult and effectively aid in his own defense.

Evidence and Sentencing

Coleman also contested the admission of a school surveillance video during the punishment phase of his trial. The video depicted Coleman assaulting another individual outside a bathroom, and his defense team argued that the footage had not been properly authenticated.

The appellate court upheld the use of the video, noting that a criminal investigator identified Coleman in the footage and confirmed its origin from the Terrell ISD Police Department. Furthermore, Justice Dennise Garcia noted that even if the video had been excluded, it was unlikely to have impacted the final sentence, as the jury had already been presented with extensive evidence regarding Coleman's history of violence.

Final Judgment

Having resolved all issues against the appellant, the court affirmed the Kaufman County judgment. Darren Coleman will serve the remainder of his 42-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.