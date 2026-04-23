Forney Lawyer Scott Gray- The Legal Documents Every Family Needs To Protect Their Future

Scott Gray is a Founding Parter at Guest and Gray Law Firm. Scott is a graduate of Forney High School and Texas Tech. He is Chief of the Civil Section and a fierce courtroom advocate for Kaufman County families.

Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: The Legal Documents Every Family Needs To Protect Their Future

Forney is growing at a record pace. Thousands of families are moving into new developments like Windmill Farms, Devonshire, and Travis Ranch, drawn by the community's charm and convenience. While most new residents focus on interior design or finding the best local schools, there is a critical legal foundation that many overlook.

We sat down with Scott Gray, a partner at Guest and Gray, to discuss the specific legal "must-haves" for anyone settling down in Kaufman County.

The Foundation: Why Forney Homeowners Need a Plan

InForney: Scott, you have seen Forney change from a small town to a major suburban hub. Why is it so important for these new homeowners to think about legal documents now?

Scott Gray: It comes down to protection. A home is often the largest investment a family will ever make. When you buy a house in Texas, you are doing more than just buying property—you are planting roots. If you do not have a clear legal plan in place, that house can become a massive burden for your family if something happens to you. Texas probate is not as scary as some other states, but it is still an expensive and public process that you can largely avoid with the right paperwork.

The "Forney 5": Essential Documents for Every Family

InForney: You often talk about a specific set of documents for local families. What are the "Forney 5" that every homeowner should have?

Scott Gray: I like to keep it simple because people tend to avoid what they do not understand. These five documents create a safety net around your family and your assets:

1. A Last Will and Testament: This is your primary voice. It tells the Kaufman County courts exactly where you want your home and your belongings to go. Without it, the state of Texas decides for you, which often leads to family disputes and unnecessary legal fees.

2. Durable Power of Attorney: This allows someone you trust to manage your financial affairs if you become incapacitated. If you own a home and cannot pay the mortgage due to an accident, your spouse or family might have to go to court just to gain permission to access your bank accounts. This document prevents that.

3. Medical Power of Attorney: This concerns your health. It designates who can make medical decisions on your behalf. In a crisis, the last thing you want is for your loved ones to argue with doctors about who is authorized to act.

4. Directive to Physicians (The Living Will): This document explains your wishes regarding life-sustaining treatment. It is a gift to your family because it removes the weight of those impossible decisions from their shoulders.

5. Declaration of Guardian for Minor Children: This is arguably the most important document for the young families moving to our area. Texas law is very clear: a parent can name exactly who they want to raise their children or manage their inheritance if the parent dies or becomes incapacitated. When you put this in writing, the court is legally required to give preference to your choice. It ensures that you, not a judge, make the primary decision for your kids.

Avoiding the "Probate Trap"

InForney: Is a Will enough to keep a house out of the court system?

Scott Gray: Not necessarily. A Will still has to be "probated" in court. For many Forney homeowners, we look at tools like a Transfer on Death Deed or a "Lady Bird" Deed. These allow the home to transfer directly to your heirs the moment you pass away, completely bypassing the probate court. It is fast, private, and saves thousands of dollars in the long run.

The Cost of Waiting

InForney: What is the biggest mistake you see people making right now?

Scott Gray: Waiting for a "better time." People think estate planning is for the elderly or the extremely wealthy. In reality, if you have a mortgage and a family, you are exactly who needs this. Most people find that once they sit down and get these documents signed, a massive weight is lifted. They can actually enjoy their new life in Forney knowing that if the worst happens, their family is secure.

Local Expertise Matters

InForney: Why should someone choose a local firm like Guest and Gray rather than using an online form?

Scott Gray: Online forms are generic. They do not know Kaufman County court procedures, and they do not understand Texas-specific property laws. We are the largest firm in Forney because we live here. We see our clients at the grocery store and at Friday night football games. We take pride in making sure these plans actually work when they are needed most.

Need to secure your family's future? You can visit Scott Gray and the team at Guest and Gray at their Forney office located right across from the high school, or visit GuestAndGray.com to schedule a consultation.