Forney Police Department Releases May 2024 Crime and Activity Report

The Forney Police Department has released its statistical summary for the month of May, highlighting a busy period of law enforcement activity across the rapidly growing city. The data, provided by the department, offers a snapshot of criminal incidents, traffic safety, and community policing effort...

Forney Police Department Releases May 2024 Crime and Activity Report

Department Highlights High Volume of Officer-Initiated Activity

The Forney Police Department has released its statistical summary for the month of May, highlighting a busy period of law enforcement activity across the rapidly growing city. The data, provided by the department, offers a snapshot of criminal incidents, traffic safety, and community policing efforts throughout the month.

Breakdown of Monthly Activity

According to the department’s report, officers responded to a total of 2,479 calls for service during the month of May. A significant portion of these engagements were officer-initiated, with 897 calls originating from proactive patrols and field observations rather than direct 911 dispatches.

The department’s activity report for May includes the following figures:

Total Calls for Service: 2,479

Officer-Initiated Calls: 897

Total Arrests: 94

Drug and Intoxication-Related Arrests: 43

Crimes Against Persons: 22

Burglary: 5

Burglary of a Vehicle: 3

Traffic Accidents Dispatched: 113

Public Safety Context

As Forney continues to see significant residential and commercial expansion, the increase in calls for service and traffic-related incidents remains a primary focus for the department. The 113 traffic accidents reported in May underscore the ongoing importance of road safety initiatives in high-traffic corridors such as U.S. Highway 80 and FM 548.

The Forney Police Department expressed appreciation for the community's continued support as they work to manage the city's growth while maintaining public order. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, particularly regarding vehicle security, as authorities continue to monitor reports of burglary of motor vehicles throughout the area.

Forney residents are reminded that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For further information on crime prevention or to report non-emergency concerns, contact the Forney Police Department at their non-emergency line or visit their official website.