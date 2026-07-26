BREAKING: One Dead in Eagle Ridge Shooting; Forney Police Search for Two Suspects

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department has launched a search for two suspects following a fatal shooting inside a residence in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge.

Current Situation and Shelter-in-Place Order

Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead following what investigators believe was a targeted shooting. In response to the ongoing investigation, police are urging all nearby residents to shelter in place. Officials are advising the public to remain vigilant, keep their doors locked, and avoid the immediate area while officers process the scene and conduct a search.

Suspect Information

The two suspects were last observed in the vicinity of Eagle Ridge, Van Buren, and Cisco. Investigators believe the individuals may have fled the area in a vehicle shortly after the incident. The Forney Police Department has provided the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: A Black male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall, wearing all-black clothing.

Suspect 2: A lighter-skinned Black male, described as tall, wearing a grey shirt and a black mask.

Public Safety Advisory

Residents are strongly advised to avoid the area and refrain from approaching the crime scene or gathering nearby. The Forney Police Department has expressed its gratitude to the community for their ongoing cooperation and acknowledged the support of law enforcement partners currently assisting at the scene.

How to Report Information

Anyone who spots an individual matching these descriptions or possesses information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Forney Police Department immediately or call 911.

This is a developing story. InForney.com will provide updates as more official information becomes available.