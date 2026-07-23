Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

Published: July 23, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

TERRELL — A tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The Terrell Police Department received a report of the collision at approximately 2:11 a.m. on July 23, 2026. The incident took place near the 1200 block of Fast Moore Avenue...

Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

Investigation underway following early morning incident

TERRELL — A tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The Terrell Police Department received a report of the collision at approximately 2:11 a.m. on July 23, 2026. The incident took place near the 1200 block of Fast Moore Avenue. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the body of an adult female in the area where the train conductor reported the collision had occurred. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Investigators worked to document the scene, gather evidence, and coordinate with Union Pacific officials as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident. Additionally, investigators remained at the location for several hours processing evidence and documentation.

To facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the accident, authorities temporarily closed several railroad crossings in the vicinity. Those crossings have since been reopened to local traffic, and the scene has been cleared. The Terrell Police Department continues to investigate the events leading up to the collision. No further information regarding the identity of the victim has been released at this time.

Related Articles

Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges
Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Hadrian Muma Mumpuku, 39, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. According to official arrest records, the suspect was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and booked into ...

July 24, 2026 Read More
Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching
Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

The sounds of summer are beginning to fade, but the action is just heating up for our local student-athletes! Forney Parks and Recreation is reminding families that the clock is ticking to secure a spot in the upcoming Baseball, Softball, and Coed T-Ball seasons. Whether your child is stepping up to...

July 24, 2026 Read More
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

FORNEY, TX — The Forney City Council took decisive action Tuesday night to reshape the city’s industrial landscape while greenlighting significant improvements to local recreational facilities.In a move aimed at prioritizing residential quality of life, the City Council directed staff to begin the f...

July 23, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

As the summer break draws to a close, Forney Independent School District is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom with a community-wide initiative. The district has announced its annual Chalk the Walk event, inviting students, parents, and local residents to help set a positive tone fo...

July 22, 2026 Read More
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

The retail landscape in Forney reached a significant milestone this week as Target officially welcomed its first shoppers to the city. While the formal grand opening is scheduled for this coming Sunday, the store at 11520 E. U.S. Highway 80 opened its doors early for a soft opening, allowing residen...

July 22, 2026 Read More
Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case
Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case

Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case

July 22, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×