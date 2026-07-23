Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

TERRELL — A tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The Terrell Police Department received a report of the collision at approximately 2:11 a.m. on July 23, 2026. The incident took place near the 1200 block of Fast Moore Avenue...

Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

Investigation underway following early morning incident

TERRELL — A tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The Terrell Police Department received a report of the collision at approximately 2:11 a.m. on July 23, 2026. The incident took place near the 1200 block of Fast Moore Avenue. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the body of an adult female in the area where the train conductor reported the collision had occurred. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Investigators worked to document the scene, gather evidence, and coordinate with Union Pacific officials as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident. Additionally, investigators remained at the location for several hours processing evidence and documentation.

To facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the accident, authorities temporarily closed several railroad crossings in the vicinity. Those crossings have since been reopened to local traffic, and the scene has been cleared. The Terrell Police Department continues to investigate the events leading up to the collision. No further information regarding the identity of the victim has been released at this time.