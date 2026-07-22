Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

Published: July 22, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

As the summer break draws to a close, Forney Independent School District is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom with a community-wide initiative. The district has announced its annual Chalk the Walk event, inviting students, parents, and local residents to help set a positive tone fo...

Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

A Colorful Start to the Academic Year

As the summer break draws to a close, Forney Independent School District is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom with a community-wide initiative. The district has announced its annual Chalk the Walk event, inviting students, parents, and local residents to help set a positive tone for the upcoming academic year. Participants are encouraged to visit their local campus to decorate sidewalks with colorful chalk art and motivational messages. The effort is designed to create a welcoming environment for students as they arrive for the first day of school, offering a visual boost of encouragement to both children and staff.

Event Details

The event will take place on Sunday, August 11. Community members are invited to visit any Forney ISD campus between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to contribute their designs. District officials emphasize that the event is open to everyone who wishes to support local students. By transforming school walkways into canvases of support, the district hopes to foster a sense of unity and excitement as the new semester begins. For those planning to attend, the district suggests bringing sidewalk chalk and creative ideas to share. Whether it is a simple note of encouragement or a detailed piece of art, the goal remains the same: to ensure that every student feels welcomed and supported as they step onto campus for the first day of the new school year.

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