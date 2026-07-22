Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

Published: July 22, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

The retail landscape in Forney reached a significant milestone this week as Target officially welcomed its first shoppers to the city. While the formal grand opening is scheduled for this coming Sunday, the store at 11520 E. U.S. Highway 80 opened its doors early for a soft opening, allowing residen...

Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

The retail landscape in Forney reached a significant milestone this week as Target officially welcomed its first shoppers to the city. While the formal grand opening is scheduled for this coming Sunday, the store at 11520 E. U.S. Highway 80 opened its doors early for a soft opening, allowing residents an immediate look at the new facility.

A Regional Hub for Growth

The arrival of the national retailer is the latest addition to The Village at Gateway, a development that has become a focal point for the city's commercial expansion. For many residents, the store represents more than just a new shopping destination. It serves as a tangible indicator of the rapid growth currently transforming the Highway 80 corridor.

Forney Mayor Jason Roberson emphasized that the benefits of this development extend well beyond the city limits. As surrounding infrastructure continues to evolve to support new businesses, the Mayor noted that the regional impact is a key component of the city’s long-term strategy.

“This is not just about Forney. Target opening, HEB coming, and all of this development, they are here because of all of Kaufman County,” Mayor Roberson said. “Rising tide lifts all boats. We are partners in growth.”

Looking Ahead

The addition of Target follows a series of retail announcements that have signaled a shift in the local economy. As the city continues to attract major brands, municipal leaders are focusing on how these businesses contribute to the overall quality of life for Kaufman County residents. With the doors now open, the community has begun to experience the increased convenience of having major-brand retail options closer to home.

Residents are invited to visit the new location ahead of the official grand opening ceremony this Sunday. The store is located within The Village at Gateway development, positioned to serve as a primary retail anchor for the area.

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