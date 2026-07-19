Forney Fire Department Launches Educational Initiative to Bolster Youth Safety

Published: July 19, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney Fire Department Launches Educational Initiative to Bolster Youth Safety

The Forney Fire Department has announced a new partnership with the National Fire Safety Council to bring the Firepup® fire safety education program to local families. This initiative serves as a core component of the department's ongoing efforts to engage with the youth of Kaufman County and instil...

Forney Fire Department Launches Educational Initiative to Bolster Youth Safety

Building a Safer Community Through Education

The Forney Fire Department has announced a new partnership with the National Fire Safety Council to bring the Firepup® fire safety education program to local families. This initiative serves as a core component of the department's ongoing efforts to engage with the youth of Kaufman County and instill life-saving habits that can help prevent tragic losses in the home. Through this program, firefighters will work directly with children to teach fire prevention techniques and emergency preparedness. By interacting with local first responders, students are encouraged to understand the vital role the department plays in the safety and well-being of the Forney community.

How You Can Support the Program

To ensure the success of this initiative, the department is seeking financial support from residents and local business owners. The funds raised will go directly toward providing high-quality, age-appropriate educational materials that will be distributed to children throughout the district. Those interested in supporting the program can contribute in several ways:

  • Online Donations: Contributions can be made by visiting the National Fire Safety Council donation portal.

  • By Mail: Checks should be made payable to the National Fire Safety Council, Inc. Please mail your contributions to the Forney Fire Department, Attn: Valarie Mills, 104 E. Aimee Street, Forney, TX 75126.

Recognition for Contributors

As a gesture of appreciation, the department will acknowledge those who contribute to this cause. Donors will have their names featured on the fire safety manuals distributed to students under the banner of "PROVIDED AS A PUBLIC SERVICE BY PEOPLE WHO CARE." The department is requesting that all contributions be finalized by August 31, 2026. By participating in this program, residents play a direct role in equipping the next generation with the knowledge necessary to maintain a safer environment for all of Forney.

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