Forney City Council to Weigh Data Center Restrictions and Mulberry Park Upgrades

Published: July 19, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney City Council to Weigh Data Center Restrictions and Mulberry Park Upgrades

The Forney City Council is set to convene for a busy session on Tuesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex Council Chambers. The agenda features several critical items that could shape the future of local land use, public infrastructure, and the city's approach to the rapidly evolving dat...

Forney City Council to Weigh Data Center Restrictions and Mulberry Park Upgrades

The Forney City Council is set to convene for a busy session on Tuesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex Council Chambers. The agenda features several critical items that could shape the future of local land use, public infrastructure, and the city's approach to the rapidly evolving data center industry.

Data Center Zoning Under Review

Among the most anticipated discussions is a potential shift in the city's stance on data centers. Mayor Pro Tem Sarah Salgado and Council Member James Traylor have requested a discussion on initiating a text amendment to the city's zoning ordinance. The proposed change would remove data centers as a conditional use in the Light Industrial district and seek to prohibit them entirely within city limits. This discussion follows previous legislative activity on the matter and will provide staff with direction on the scope and timeline for future consideration by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Council.

Mulberry Park Renovations and Infrastructure

City leaders will also address the long-term health of local recreational facilities. The Council is scheduled to consider funding for renovations and drainage improvements at the Mulberry Park four-plex. This project aims to address ongoing maintenance concerns at the popular park, ensuring that the facility continues to serve the community effectively.

Regional Housing and Economic Development

The meeting will begin with a joint session involving the Forney Crime Control and Prevention District to review budget expenditures for fiscal year 2026 and the proposed budget for 2027. Following that, Kaufman County Judge Jakie Allen is scheduled to deliver a presentation regarding a Regional Housing Authority, a topic of increasing importance as the county manages sustained growth.

The Council will also handle several administrative and development items, including:

  • Board and commission appointments for various city advisory bodies.

  • A resolution for an interlocal agreement with the City of Burleson.

  • Approval of a site plan for Forney Marketplace Lot 2F.

  • Multiple final and preliminary plats for new commercial developments, including the Forney Carwash Addition and Fox Hollow Commercial Plaza.

Public Hearings on Conditional Use Permits

Several public hearings are scheduled regarding conditional use permits. These include requests for an arcade at 140 Wildwood Boulevard, an expansion of auto repair and tire services at 200 West Broad Street, and a new cigar lounge at 101 E. U.S. Highway 80. Additionally, the Council will hear appeals regarding previous recommendations for the denial of a truck rental and storage facility on Industrial Drive and a proposed data center facility on F.M. 1641.

How to Participate

As always, the meeting will offer an open forum for citizens to address the Council on matters related to the city. Comments are limited to three minutes per person. The full agenda and supporting documentation can be accessed on the official City of Forney website. For those planning to attend in person, the City Hall Annex is located at 101 E. Main Street.

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